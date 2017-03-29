V2 Pro Series 3x Review
Price: $99.99
Warranty: Limited Lifetime
- Ability To Vaporize 3 Mediums
- Adjustable Temperatures
- No Maintenance
- Smaller Dry Herb Capacity
- Battery Size
V2 recently announced three new vaporizers to their V2 Pro series of devices: the Series 3x, the Series 7x, and the Series 9. The Series 3x was just released, while the Series 7x will be released in October of this year and the Series 9 will be released in April of 2018. The V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit expands upon the technology of the Series 3, but with advanced features and performance. This device is perfect for those looking for something compact enough to be taken anywhere. It’s also extremely versatile, in that you can vape various mediums with this device. Its compact size and high performance makes this great for anyone who’s constantly on the go or looking for a reliable travel device.
The Series 3x vaporizer kit is available on the V2 website for $99.99. It comes with one Series 3x vaporizer, one S3 sub-ohm liquid cartridge, one S3X liquid cartridge, interchangeable atomizers, a USB charger, a wall adapter, and a user’s manual. The kit is currently available in three color options: charcoal, crimson, and gun metal. This is a great kit because it comes with a variety of atomizers that you can use with the S3X liquid cartridge. It comes with one 0.9ohm atomizer, a 1.2ohm atomizer, and a 1.5ohm atomizer. Although we wish they had an atomizer available for purchase that has a lower resistance, this 0.9ohm atomizer produces some huge vapor clouds. It also works perfectly with all the e-liquids we’ve tried with it. The device itself is very sleek and smooth and very light, making it a perfect travel device that can be easily stored and carried around with you.
Buy the V2 Pro Series 3x for $99.99
Unlike the original Series 3, the Series 3x allows you to adjust many different features of the device. It features an adjustable airflow with an easy to use ring that allows you to vape with a variety of different airflow levels. It also allows you to change the Wattage of the device, something the original Series 3 could not do. You can adjust the thickness of your vapor by easily adjusting the device between 4, 7, and 12 Watts. This device also offers temperature control options while using their completely re-designed loose leaf cartridge, which uses conduction heating and can be adjusted to temperatures of 200, 215, and 230 degrees Celsius. The wax cartridge is also much larger than the original Series 3 wax cartridges and can be heated to an optimal temperature of 500 degrees Celsius. It also includes a motion-activated LED battery sensor that shows you how much battery life is remaining. It also features a magnetic charger, so you’ll never have to worry about your device being damaged if it’s accidentally pulled off the charger.
The Series 3x has definitely taken into consideration what advanced vapers want out of a device. Their e-liquid cartridges are completely re-designed and not only feature an adjustable airflow ring, but they’ve also introduced removable atomizers so your cartridges will last much longer. Instead of having to purchase an entirely new cartridge, simply change out the atomizer so your cartridge will have a much longer life. Each cartridge holds 1.6mL of e-liquid, which is a good amount that should be able to last you all day with moderate vaping. Their cartridges use a ceramic heater which produces a cleaner, pure flavor profile. They’ve also released 4 different styles of mouthpieces, so you’ll be able to vape comfortably just the way you want.
The V2 Pro Series 3x vaporizer kit is perfect for anyone looking for a great travel device and for those looking for a vaporizer that can be used with a variety of mediums. The e-liquid cartridges give you huge clouds, while the new S3x cartridges allow you to use their interchangeable atomizers for a fully customized experience. The wax and loose leaf cartridges work great, especially with the temperature control settings with the loose leaf cartridge. If you’re looking for a versatile device with variable voltage and temperature control capabilities, look no further than the V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit.
this device is primo when it comes to vaping the weed bro. I really dig it for taking it on short trips with me. I load that bowl up and it keeps me going when effects are wearing off. it isn’t good for sharing but it is great for personal use. the concentrate chamber is more than big enough for sharing though. a little goes a loooooooong way
The 3x looks simple and basic but it is so much more than that. It has intelligent cartridges that change how it works based on which one is put in. It also has variable settings for all 3 products you can put inside it so you can tune it to you perfectly. I really do love the magnetic charger, no more worrying about if it’s charging right or damage from charging it to an outlet by the door. It just snaps right in and holds strong but breaks free if something runs into it.
Just got the 3x and it came fully charged and ready to go out of the box. It is a little bit physically longer than the 3, they totally reworked the cartridge and it works better, the variable voltage is nice and being able to tell what the battery charge is at is a life saver…. I have been using PG liquid and on the 1.5ohm it tastes and feels better than the 3, however, I did have to set the voltage to the middle setting to get vapor to produce immediately after the button is pressed( maybe going to 1.2 Ohm would fix that IDK )… Is it a problem = No Not At All its a preference and this is a great upgrade… will be buying another soon —- Good Job V2… Cant wait for the Series 9!
The V2 Pro Series 3x is a step up big time from the Pro Series 3. I would recommend everyone make the purchase of the x version. Yeah you’re going to pay a little more but it’s better at vaping flower and concentrates thanks to redesigned cartridges. It also vapes better for e-liquid overall with better airflow. You do get what you pay for. If you’re a heavy user of any of these though, I’d go with the Series 7 myself.
honest opinion is that it’s a great single user device overall.
Pros: Weed, Wax, and Liquid all in one device
Cartridges can be taken out and never need to clean the device
Batter Lasts quite a while
Con: Capacity for dry herb is a bit small but totally fine for single use
It’s a good vape and I use it almost every day. The smaller dry herb capacity doesn’t really bother me, I think it’s all about personal preferences. What I like about it the most is the long battery life and how easy it is to use and clean.
We’ve found it’s great for personal use Tyler, glad to see you feel the same. The capacity would only be an issue with sharing with someone else from our experience.