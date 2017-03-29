V2 Pro Series 3x Review

V2 recently announced three new vaporizers to their V2 Pro series of devices: the Series 3x, the Series 7x, and the Series 9. The Series 3x was just released, while the Series 7x will be released in October of this year and the Series 9 will be released in April of 2018. The V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit expands upon the technology of the Series 3, but with advanced features and performance. This device is perfect for those looking for something compact enough to be taken anywhere. It’s also extremely versatile, in that you can vape various mediums with this device. Its compact size and high performance makes this great for anyone who’s constantly on the go or looking for a reliable travel device.

The Series 3x vaporizer kit is available on the V2 website for $99.99. It comes with one Series 3x vaporizer, one S3 sub-ohm liquid cartridge, one S3X liquid cartridge, interchangeable atomizers, a USB charger, a wall adapter, and a user’s manual. The kit is currently available in three color options: charcoal, crimson, and gun metal. This is a great kit because it comes with a variety of atomizers that you can use with the S3X liquid cartridge. It comes with one 0.9ohm atomizer, a 1.2ohm atomizer, and a 1.5ohm atomizer. Although we wish they had an atomizer available for purchase that has a lower resistance, this 0.9ohm atomizer produces some huge vapor clouds. It also works perfectly with all the e-liquids we’ve tried with it. The device itself is very sleek and smooth and very light, making it a perfect travel device that can be easily stored and carried around with you.

Unlike the original Series 3, the Series 3x allows you to adjust many different features of the device. It features an adjustable airflow with an easy to use ring that allows you to vape with a variety of different airflow levels. It also allows you to change the Wattage of the device, something the original Series 3 could not do. You can adjust the thickness of your vapor by easily adjusting the device between 4, 7, and 12 Watts. This device also offers temperature control options while using their completely re-designed loose leaf cartridge, which uses conduction heating and can be adjusted to temperatures of 200, 215, and 230 degrees Celsius. The wax cartridge is also much larger than the original Series 3 wax cartridges and can be heated to an optimal temperature of 500 degrees Celsius. It also includes a motion-activated LED battery sensor that shows you how much battery life is remaining. It also features a magnetic charger, so you’ll never have to worry about your device being damaged if it’s accidentally pulled off the charger.

The Series 3x has definitely taken into consideration what advanced vapers want out of a device. Their e-liquid cartridges are completely re-designed and not only feature an adjustable airflow ring, but they’ve also introduced removable atomizers so your cartridges will last much longer. Instead of having to purchase an entirely new cartridge, simply change out the atomizer so your cartridge will have a much longer life. Each cartridge holds 1.6mL of e-liquid, which is a good amount that should be able to last you all day with moderate vaping. Their cartridges use a ceramic heater which produces a cleaner, pure flavor profile. They’ve also released 4 different styles of mouthpieces, so you’ll be able to vape comfortably just the way you want.

The V2 Pro Series 3x vaporizer kit is perfect for anyone looking for a great travel device and for those looking for a vaporizer that can be used with a variety of mediums. The e-liquid cartridges give you huge clouds, while the new S3x cartridges allow you to use their interchangeable atomizers for a fully customized experience. The wax and loose leaf cartridges work great, especially with the temperature control settings with the loose leaf cartridge. If you’re looking for a versatile device with variable voltage and temperature control capabilities, look no further than the V2 Series 3x vaporizer kit.

Performance 94% Cost/Value 97% Style/Look 93% Build Quality 98% Innovation 94% Overall Score 95%

