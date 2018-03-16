We’ve brought you several great reviews and a few previews from the V2 Pro line of vaporizers. Now we have another one, the V2 Pro Series 8. The word we’ve received is that the V2 Pro Series 9 will instead come out as the V2 Pro Series 8. While this device is in testing and development, everything is subject to change, but we wanted to share with you what we have so far. Check out below the details we know on the latest device set to come out.

What is it?

The V2 Pro Series 8 Vaporizer is the next generation product from the V2 Pro labs. It is a 3-in-1 device that will have three smart cartridges to handle each medium uniquely. The mediums that will work are dry herb, wax/concentrates, and e-liquid/pods.

When is it expected to be out?

We expect the V2 Pro Series 7x to be out later this year around August. That would lead us to believe the V2 Pro Series 8 would be released in 2019, probably in spring at the earliest.

What features will it have?

The feature set is subject to change with testing and further developments. What we have so far as being the feature set is:

Battery: 3000 mAh

Variable Output: 60 Watts

Interface: 1.5” Touchscreen

Added Features: Buzz and Vibrate Indicators

Charging: New Fast Charging Reduces Time in Half

Operating System: Patented VMR OS

Connectivity: Bluetooth

Liquid Capacity: 3mL

PG/VG Compatibility

What is the expected price?

That is hard to determine based on the time it will take before it’s released. We expect it could retail as high as $299.99 when compared to the other high-end portable vaporizers but would expect it to be closer to $230 with V2’s very fair pricing strategy so far. The V2 Pro Series 3 is under $50, the V2 Pro Series 3x is under $100, and the V2 Pro Series 7 is under $130. The V2 Pro Series 7x is set to retail at $199.99, but if you pre-order it now, it will be under $160. That’s how we have come to this price estimate.

Will it be compatible with new V2 Pro Pods?

We don’t have concrete evidence of this yet, but since the V2 Pro Series 3, V2 Pro Series 3x, and V2 Pro Series 7 are all designed to work with the pre-filled e-liquid pods this one should work with it as well. The V2 Pro Pods are easier than dealing with the e-liquid on the go.

Where can I stay up to date on news about the V2 Pro Series 8?

Save this page and visit our site regularly to be updated on anything we find out. We’ll update this as we learn more and always share the vaping news we have. Be sure to check back as we are excited for the new products on the horizon! You can check out our Vape Pens Review Guide if you want to research what is available today.